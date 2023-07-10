Halifax Forum redevelopment will cost $110 million

The Halifax Forum has been around for almost 97 years and Pat McGowan is adamant, the old rink has aged well.

“I see a lovely old building,” said the long-time Halifax resident, who wants the Forum to stay the way it is. “There is a lot of community activity that goes on there. The community hall, the farmer’s market and the flea market.”

Not to mention decades of sports history.

Major Forum changes could soon be on the way.

On Tuesday, HRM staff will present a strategy to council that would see the Forum, the attached Civic Arena and community halls torn down and replaced by two new ice surfaces, and a modern community centre.

The Forum brick façade would be preserved at a cost of $110 million.

HRM Councillor Tony Mancini supports the idea of redeveloping the facility.

“But I am just concerned about $110 million,” said Mancini.

So is tenants right advocate Lisa Hayhurst.

Hayhurst wants tax dollars to support affordable housing, not sports infrastructure.

“That is absolutely ludicrous,” said the ACORN Dartmouth chair. “There is a housing crisis going on, there are people living on the streets and there needs to be more affordable housing. The money should be put into something more beneficial than the Forum.”

According to Mancini, the potential Forum redevelopment cost is likely more than any amount needed for the city to help fund a new stadium – an issue that has been hotly debated in recent years.

“There are some people that I spoke to who were opposed to a stadium conversation, who are supporting what is being proposed now with the Forum,” said Mancini.

Mancini says the issue will be examined by HRM council before a final decision is made.