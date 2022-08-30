Halifax getting new transitional housing for men released from correctional facilities

Halifax will soon be home to new transitional, supportive housing for men who have been released from a correctional facility after serving their sentence.

The Nova Scotia government says it's providing a low-interest $1.1-million mortgage to the John Howard Society of Nova Scotia to help the society purchase and renovate a multi-unit home, which will house eight residents in central Halifax.

"The John Howard Society doesn't just provide a place to stay. They provide wrap-around services to the men living in the house with access to mental health, employment, housing supports services and more, to help residents integrate back into their community," said Community Services Minister Karla MacFarlane in a news release Tuesday.

The Department of Community Services will also give the society $828,000 annually for ongoing operations and on-site supports and services, including:

24-hour staffing

a housing support worker who will help residents find permanent housing

other services that may be needed, such as mental health or employment supports

"A house is more than a place to call home," said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr.

"Access to safe, supportive housing can open doors to new opportunities for the men who live there. It can provide options and help break the cycles of poverty and ongoing conflict with the justice system."

This is the second non-profit organization to receive support from the province's new Community Housing Acquisition Program, with the Housing Trust of Nova Scotia being the first.

The program allows community-housing providers to access to up $10 million in repayable loans to support the purchase of existing rental units.

"Safe housing, collaborative case management and support are key factors to making a difference for people who are involved with the criminal justice system. Working with community partners, we can help ensure at-risk men have a solid foundation to move forward with their lives," said Attorney General and Justice Minister Brad Johns.