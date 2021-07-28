Halifax gymnast Ellie Black withdraws from Olympic all-around final with sprained ankle

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black has withdrawn from Thursday's all-around final event at Tokyo Olympics with an ankle injury.

In an Instagram post, the Halifax resident confirmed that she sprained her ankle during a training session on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately at training yesterday I landed quite short on a beam dismount and re-injured the ankle I sprained right before coming to Tokyo. Therefore I won’t be able to compete in the AA tomorrow. This is the best decision for my health and well being," says Black, who was competing in her third Olympics.

Black finished 24th with a score of 53.699 in the all-around qualifications event.

The Halifax native was sixth overall in the beam qualifying round with a score of 14.100, earning a spot in the main draw.

"This has been the toughest year preparing for the Games and an especially tough last month with injuries occurring at the worst times. But I am so proud of the work I have been able to do under tough circumstances," she continued.

In a release, Canadian Olympic Committee chief sport officer Eric Myles said he hopes Black will recover in time for the balance beam final on Aug. 3.

Black's withdrawal leaves Brooklyn Moors as the only Canadian competing in the all-around final.

Black won silver in the all-around competition at the 2017 world championships in Montreal and gold in the event at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

With files from the Canadian Press.