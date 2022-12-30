Halifax hands out 275 parking tickets so far during World Juniors

Hockey fans in Halifax left Thursday night’s game against Austria with more than just a landslide victory for Canada -- many also got hit with a parking ticket.

Between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, CTV News counted 65 tickets on the windshields of vehicles parked near the Scotiabank Centre.

“I think it’s awful,” said Bill Britten who was walking by. “With the hockey going on in Halifax and parking is limited and here they are going out, putting fines on everybody’s cars.”

On Rainnie Drive -- a one-way street which runs alongside Citadel Hill toward the arena -- 36 vehicles in a row were ticketed $25 for parking in a no-stopping zone.

According to Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) spokesperson Ryan Nearing, the city has handed out about 275 tickets on streets surrounding the Scotiabank Centre since Boxing Day -- the official start of the World Juniors.

Nearing said the majority of violations happened because drivers weren’t obeying posted signs, such as no parking or no stopping areas. CTV News also spotted one vehicle ticketed for parking in an accessible parking spot.

“Our main message to folks is just make sure you’re looking at the signs around the street where you’re parking to make sure you’re aware of what regulations are in place,” Nearing said.

Fines range from $25 to $45, depending on the violation. Drivers who pay the ticket within a week will pay a little less. Nearing said the street signs are posted in their location for a reason.

“Sometimes, it may be to preserve access for emergency vehicles or other utility vehicles. It might be to preserve the right of way of pedestrians or cyclists. Or to protect parking for residents that rely on parking on that street,” he said.

From June 1 to September, the HRM forgave parking tickets to drivers who spent $35 at a local business as a way to boost business for those downtown entrepreneurs struggling because of the pandemic. That program expired at the end of September.

Some residents such as Scott MacKinnon believe the HRM should ease parking restrictions.

“That way people come downtown and they spend money for restaurants, bars,” Mackinnon said. “Parking is a problem.”

While some drivers told CTV News it wasn’t difficult to snag a parking spot downtown, others found it to be a challenge.

“That machine is alien to me,” said Sandra Van Der Made, who pointed to an electronic parking metre. “I have a few favourite spots. I have a secret spot that I won’t share.”

Operators of the Scotia Square Parkade say there were still spots left during games, especially on higher levels. A full day of parking costs $26 while parking for the evening costs $10.

Anyone who received a ticket from the HRM can dispute it within 14 days or pay the ticket within seven days and pay a little less.