Halifax Harbour Bridges initiates inspection after 20-metre lighting mast collapses; causes traffic delays Sunday

Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) closed the Victoria Road interchange in Dartmouth Sunday to carry out an "emergency inspection of light standards in the area."

In a release from HHB, it says the inspection effort, which involves bridge staff and consulting engineers, was initiated as a precautionary measure following an early morning incident where a 20-metre lighting mast collapsed across two lanes of traffic on Victoria Road due to high winds.

The release says no one was injured, but two vehicles were damaged.

"During the inspection of the 13 remaining lighting masts, evidence of fatigue was apparent in three structures and work began immediately to dismantle them. A crane with 150-foot reach was on the scene," read the release.

More detailed testing is being carried out on the remaining masts.

According to HHB, the masts were installed by the Department of Transportation in 2001 and inspected three years ago when the top halogen lighting section was replaced by an LED system. The release goes on to say there was no sign of fatigue at that time.

Traffic in the area was re-routed in order for crews to complete the inspection. Halifax-bound traffic accessing the MacKay Bridge from Victoria Road or Highway 111 was required to make a detour.

Dartmouth-bound traffic on the MacKay Bridge is being re-routed to Princess Margaret Boulevard and Windmill Road.

Crews say work will continue into Sunday evening, and hope to have the Victoria Road and Highway 111 connection reopened by 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

HHB has temporarily closed the Victoria Road Interchange and is re-routing Dartmouth-bound traffic on the MacKay Bridge. HHB is conducting a safety assessment of lighting masts in the area following an incident early Sunday.@hfxtraffic @CityNewsHFX @CBCHfxTraffic