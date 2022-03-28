Halifax Harbour bridges yet to see pre-pandemic traffic levels

Halifax Harbour Bridges anticipate it could take two to three years for traffic volumes to return to pre-pandemic levels.

"We’re not sure what normal is because we’re not sure how work from home, how that is actually going to play out. We’re still down 10 per cent. We’re not quite back to where we were in November when everybody was getting ready to take the masks off the first time," said Steve Proctor, Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) communications manager.

When the World Health Organization declared the global pandemic on March 11, 2020, HHB said traffic dropped 55 per cent compared to 2019 volumes.

As restrictions lifted in late 2021, the number of crossings returned to 95 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Omicron then brought another round of provincial health measures, leading to more people working from home.

Back in February, the traffic numbers on the bridges grew to 81 per cent of pre-pandemic levels with total crossings topping just over 2 million.

There was one day with over 100,000 crossings.

The pandemic also saw HHB install crash bars, which are metal bars hanging in front of low-level tool booths.

The bars are designed to stop vehicles from hitting the top of the tool booth, after occurring about 20 times in 2021, and four times in 2020.

"Whether they were pandemic fog or they were used to have the vehicle to themselves because there was less traffic so we put up crash bars and there hasn’t been a single incident since then," Proctor said.

Now that Nova Scotia has lifted the State of Emergency, HHB expects to see a bump in crossings, but believes it could still be two or three years before traffic volumes jump back to what they were.