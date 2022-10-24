Halifax hotel evacuated as hazmat team cleans chemical spill in pool area
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A Halifax hotel was evacuated Monday morning after toxic chemicals were reported in the pool area.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency's hazmat team responded to The Holiday Inn Express on Parkland Drive around 11 a.m.
According to Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Chief Kevin Corkum, someone cleaning the pool created a mixture of bleach and muriatic acid, causing a release of caustic gas.
Corkum says five people were treated by paramedics on scene.
Emergency crews were expected to be on scene for several hours.
