Halifax housing crisis: Municipality to set up emergency sites to address homelessness in the city

Halifax City Hall is setting up emergency accommodations sites to address homelessness in the city.

The municipality said Wednesday it has secured 24 modular units that can provide accommodations for up to 73 people.

One site will be located in Dartmouth and another in Halifax. Specific locations will be determined after consulting with professional service providers and the province.

"We have a duty to all residents of this municipality, a moral obligation to do more to help people who are unhoused and to help improve affordability so more people can remain secure in their homes or find a home," Mayor Mike Savage said in a release.

The municipality will provide land for the sites, secure the modular units and complete any renovations.

Once it's up and running, the emergency sites will provide washrooms, laundry, kitchen area and sleeping accommodations.

"These emergency accommodation sites will remain available for as long as the need is required," Assistant Chief of Emergency Management Erica Fleck, said in a release.

"Future status of the sites will be assessed on an ongoing basis, and we will be looking to the province to provide wrap-around services for the occupants of these sites."

The municipality also says it recently created a temporary emergency shelter at Gray Arena in Dartmouth with community group Out of the Cold as the service provider, using funding from the province for wrap-around services.

The Gray Arena will remain operational as a temporary emergency shelter until Oct. 31 at the latest. It hopes at that time all individuals onsite will have been provided alternative options.

That includes space at the new emergency accommodations site or another facility funded through the province.

The city says those living at the homeless encampment at Meagher Park continue to be offered alternative, safe, temporary accommodations.

"It is important to remember that some of those experiencing homelessness will not – or cannot – accept housing options, temporary accommodations and/or other offers of support for a variety of reasons," reads the release.

In the coming days, the municipality says it will be focusing on Victoria Park, offering accommodations and support to those staying at the homeless encampment at the site.

The municipality is also hiring a coordinator to act as a liaison between service providers and those experiencing homelessness.