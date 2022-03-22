Halifax investigators seek videos, photos after man’s shooting death
Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the shooting death of a man in Halifax last week.
Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw, 25,died of his injuries in hospital after he was shot in the 2100 block of Gottingen Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
The province’s medical examiner servicehas ruled Bradshaw’s death a homicide.
Halifax Regional Police say there were people in the area at the time of Bradshaw’s murder who have information on what happened. Investigators are asking them to come forwardwith what they know.
Police say theyalso know people in the area were taking cellphone videos immediately after the shooting. Investigators are asking these people to share their videos and photos with police.
They’re also asking anyone who was at The Den Nightclub at 2182 Gottingen Streetbetween 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday, and took cellphone videos or photos while inside, to contact police.
Investigators say a detail that may seem insignificantto some could actually be a valuable piece of informationto police.
Anyone with any information on the murder of Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.
