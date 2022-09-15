Halifax jewelry store target of 'smash-and-grab' robbery: HRP

Police are investigating a “smash-and-grab” robbery at a jewelry store in Halifax.

Just after 5:45 p.m. Thursday, the Halifax Regional Police (HRP) received several 911 calls about gunshots heard near Charm Diamond Centre in the Mic Mac Mall.

According to a news release, officers arrived on scene, secured the location and determined no gunshots were fired.

“The noise was caused by display cases being smashed, during a smash-and-grab style robbery,” the release stated.

As of 7 p.m., police and forensic investigators were on scene as part of the investigation.

Halifax police did not indicate whether any arrests were made, but said there is no threat to the public.