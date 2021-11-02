Halifax launches Cogswell District, biggest city-building project in its history

The Halifax Regional Municipality officially launched plans for its newly reinvented Cogswell District, the biggest city-building project in the history of Halifax.

The project will convert 16 acres of road infrastructure at the Cogswell interchange into a mixed-use neighbourhood, extending the entrance of the downtown northwards.

An urban street grid will be reinstated, as well as the creation of development blocks for new residential and commercial buildings, creating homes for 2,500 people.

The new neighbourhood will also include cycling lanes, multi-use trails, new parks, open spaces, a transit hub, as well as a central urban square to make the area pedestrian-friendly.

The project is expected to cost $122.6 million and the municipality says it has the potential to be self-funded in the long-term once construction is over and the redevelopment of the area is complete.

"The sale of land, utility cost-sharing, and the subsequent property taxes will help off-set the front-end investment and generate long-term recurring revenue for the municipality," says a news release from the municipality.

HRM Mayor Mike Savage announces plans for the official launch of the Cogswell District project which will transform the Cogswell Interchange over the next 5 years. pic.twitter.com/Ifdr6c6TFd

"This project is designed to reflect the aspirations of our community – to be a prosperous, growing city that cares about the environment and the wonderful mix of people who contribute to the life, culture, and personality of place that sets Halifax apart," Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said in a release.

The project’s pre-construction phase, which started in mid-September, is expected to last three months and fully-mobilized construction will begin in winter 2022.

The construction phase of the project is expected to take up to four years to complete.

Construction of three by-pass roads is currently set for completion in spring 2022.

A construction schedule for the by-pass roads will be available once it has been finalized and residents will be provided advanced notice regarding impacts to traffic, to allow for proper route planning.

A redevelopment of the area has been in the works for years. The city faced delays due to ongoing negotiations with developers for small parcels of land.