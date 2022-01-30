Halifax lifts enforcement of overnight winter parking ban
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Natasha Pace
The Halifax Regional Municipality says enforcement of the overnight winter parking ban has been lifted.
In a news release Sunday, the city says main roads are clear and passable but that crews are continuing detail work in all areas.
Motorists should expect icy conditions.
The overnight winter parking ban is in effect until Mar. 31, 2022. Regardless of the status of an overnight winter parking ban, the municipality says vehicles can be towed any time during the day or night, any day of the year, if they are interfering with snow-clearing operations.
