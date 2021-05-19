Halifax man, 21, arrested for impaired driving after hit and run

A 21-year-old Halifax man is facing several charges including impaired driving, after police say he was involved in a hit and run Friday night in Bedford, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP say at 11:50 p.m. on May 14, police received a report of a hit and run on Highway 102, and were told the suspect vehicle was travelling towards Lower Sackville. Police then received a report that the suspect vehicle had left the roadway on Beaver Bank Road in Mount Uniacke.

Police arrived on scene as the three occupants were getting out of the vehicle. Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested without incident. He was taken to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment for further breath samples. No one was injured during these incidents.

The driver was later released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 21 to face charges of Dangerous Operation, Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Operating a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 mg per cent.

RCMP ask anyone who believes someone is driving in a way that poses an immediate threat to public safety, to call 911 and include as much detail as possible, such as the location, direction of travel, vehicle and driver description, and licence plate number.