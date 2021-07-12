Halifax man, 63, dead after motorcycle strikes guardrail on N.S. highway

A 63-year-old man from the Halifax Regional Municipality has died after a motorcycle collision on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103 on Sunday.

Lunenburg District RCMP says at approximately 5:15 p.m. on July 11, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 103 in East River, N.S.

Police, fire and EHS attended the scene and found that a motorcycle had been travelling on Highway 103, when the driver lost control and struck a guardrail.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from the Halifax Regional Municipality, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended and the investigation is ongoing. Highway 103 was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.