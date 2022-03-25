Halifax man accused of vandalizing several buildings, including church; reverend asks for prayers for accused

A 26-year-old man from Halifax has been charged after he allegedly vandalized several buildings, including a church and a bank, in Upper Tantallon, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a complaint that a window had been smashed at St. Luke's United Church on St. Margaret's Bay Road just after 12 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a man smashed a window and then fled the scene on a motorized scooter.

While investigating the incident at the church, police say they received another complaint that the same man had smashed a window at a dance studio and damaged a vehicle.

The man then went to a nearby store, stole a bag of chocolate, and smashed the glass front door of a bank, according to the RCMP.

Police say the man also went to a paramedic base and smashed a window at the base, before fleeing the scene onto the Rails-to-Trails system - a multi-use trail connecting several communities in Upper Tantallon.

The RCMP says officers entered the Rails-to-Trails system, where they located and arrested the man. They also seized his scooter.

While being transported to cells, police say the man damaged the inside of the police car. He was subsequently remanded into custody.

Just after 5 p.m. that same day, police received a complaint that a property on St. Margaret's Bay Road in Black Point, N.S., had been damaged.

Police learned that someone had smashed out the windows of four vehicles on the property, removed fencing around a horse pasture, and also damaged a barn.

Police estimate the total value of damage at the property to be well over $10,000.

Investigators determined the man accused in the incidents in Upper Tantallon was also allegedly involved in this incident.

Damien Nicholas Emile Roy has been charged with mischief over $5,000 and seven counts of mischief under $5,000. He was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday.

The investigations are continuing.

REVEREND OF DAMAGED CHURCH PRAYS FOR SUSPECT

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Rev. Rick Gunn with St. Luke's United Church said he and his office administrator were in the church during the incident, and ensured everyone they are "safe and sound."

"Today around noon, a man tore our LGBTQIA2S+ Pride flag off our street sign, dropped it on our driveway, then proceeded to throw a large stone through our glass front door," wrote Gunn in the Facebook post. "It made quite a mess and quite a noise!"

Gunn goes on to say they quickly called 911 and watched the suspect drive away as they spoke to police.

"The police took a while to get here because they were busy taking him into custody. After leaving here, he vandalized the Melissa Connick School of Dance, the Credit Union, and lastly the Canadian Tire," he said.

"It was a great relief to us to know the police had him."

Gunn acknowledged he may never know the motivation behind the alleged crimes. Meanwhile, he is asking his church community to pray for the accused.

"As people of faith, I invite your prayers of gratitude for helpful folks who arrive at a moment’s notice, a prayer of support for the LGBTQIA2S+ community, and a prayer of love for the troubled soul who caused some damage to our community today."