Halifax man arrested for aggravated assault after another man stabbed in face

A man has been arrested for aggravated assault after another man was allegedly stabbed in the face at a Halifax residence Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 5:10 p.m. on March 28, officers responded to a shelter on Barrington Street after a man arrived there suffering from a stab wound to his face.

Police discovered that the victim had been in an argument with another man in a residence in the 5200 Block of Tobin Street, when the male suspect, who is known to the victim, stabbed him in the face.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from hospital.

Police arrested the suspect for aggravated assault without incident. They have not released his name.

The investigation is ongoing and police remain on-scene at the Tobin Street residence, but say there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.