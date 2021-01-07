A 55-year-old Halifax man has been charged with dangerous driving and fleeing police after an incident in Halifax on Wednesday.

Around 12:10 p.m., police observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 inbound.

According to officers, the vehicle was travelling 140 km/h in a 100 km/h speed zone.

Police say the vehicle exited the highway and turned onto Dunbrack Street, where he continued to speed at 140km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

When police turned on their emergency lights, the vehicle then sped up to 170 km/h. Police say they stopped pursuing the vehicle due to the location and potential danger to the public.

The driver, 55-year-old Arnold Albert Greene, was located a short distance away fleeing his vehicle on foot. He was arrested without incident.

Greene was ticketed for stunting, driving with no insurance, driving while his license is revoked and for having bald tires.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday to face charges of dangerous driving and fleeing police.