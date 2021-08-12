Halifax man charged following police pursuit that resulted in two damaged cruisers

A 35-year-old Halifax man is facing several charges following a police pursuit throughout the municipality that resulted in two police cruiser being damaged.

According to police, at approximately 6:35 p.m. on August 3, Halifax Regional Police officers at attempted to stop a white Volkswagen Tiguan in the area of Nantucket Avenue in Dartmouth.

Police say the Volkswagen didn’t stop and struck another vehicle after driving through a red light at the intersection of Victoria Road and Thistle Street. The Volkswagen did not stop at the scene of the collision and fled the area. The officers stopped the pursuit to provide assistance to the occupants of the struck vehicle, who were not injured.

Just over an hour later, at approximately 8 p.m., Halifax District RCMP officers located the Volkswagen and attempted a traffic stop, but once again, the driver failed to stop and took off at a high rate of speed.

Police say they pursued the vehicle into the Churchill Downs area of Lower Sackville, N.S., where two police cruisers and private property were damaged by the Volkswagen.

According to the RCMP, the Volkswagen fled the area, driving onto Highway 101 towards Windsor, N.S. Police ended the pursuit a short time later.

During the pursuit, the driver of the Volkswagen had thrown items out of his vehicle onto Highway 101. After the pursuit had ended, police located the items, which were determined to be suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia and pills.

On August 5, West Hants District RCMP recovered the Volkswagen in the Gypsum Mines area of the Municipality of West Hants. The vehicle was towed to RCMP Headquarters in Dartmouth where police obtained a warrant and searched the vehicle, seizing “suspected cocaine” and a number of pills.

On August 6, Halifax District RCMP obtained an arrest warrant for the driver of the vehicle, Jason Patrick MacKenzie, 35, of Halifax, and charged him with the following offences:

Two counts of Assaulting a Peace Officer with a Weapon

Flight from Police

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

On August 9, MacKenzie turned himself in to Halifax Regional Police. He was held in custody overnight and appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on August 10 where he was charged with the following additional offences:

Flight from Police

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

Failure to Stop After an Accident

Three counts of Failure to Comply with Condition

MacKenzie was remanded into custody and will next appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on August 17.