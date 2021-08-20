Halifax man charged for falsely reporting a robbery
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Allan April
Police in Halifax have charged a 23-year-old man for falsely reporting that he had been robbed on Monday.
Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 3:20 p.m. on August 16, officers responded to a report of a robbery that had occurred on Pickard Lane in Halifax.
Police say a man told them he had been robbed at gunpoint, and that the suspect had taken a quantity of cash and personal property.
Following further investigation, police say they determined that the man had provided false information and the incident was unfounded.
The 23-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of public mischief, common nuisance and theft under $5,000.
