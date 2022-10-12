Halifax man charged with aggravated assault in Moncton stabbing

A Nova Scotia man has been charged after another man was stabbed in Moncton, N.B., over the weekend.

The RCMP and paramedics responded to a report of an assault with a weapon on St. George Street around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

Once on scene, police found a man suffering from a stab wound. The 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that day, police identified a person of interest in connection with the investigation, and arrested the 34-year-old man near a home on Alma Street.

Allen Dean Frederick Sanford of Halifax has been charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats.

Sanford appeared in Moncton provincial court via tele-remand. He is due back in court for a bail hearing on Nov. 8.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.