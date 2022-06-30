Halifax man charged with child luring and child pornography
A Halifax-area man is facing charges of child luring and child pornography after an investigation by local police.
Joshua Earl Oliver, 40, has been charged with:
• luring a child
• making sexually explicit material available to a child
• making child pornography
• possession of child pornography
• making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child
The charges were laid earlier this week after investigators in the Internet Child Exploitation Unit searched a home on Lynnett Road. During the search, officers seized electronic devices for forensic analysis.
Oliver is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.
Anyone with information on child pornography is asked to file a report by calling police at 902-490-5020 or by using Cybertip, Canada's National Tip Line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children, at www.cybertip.ca.
-
What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in OttawaA sea of red and white is expected to converge on downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats today to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday.
-
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youthThe second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Politics trumps public interestThe initial reluctance of governments, federal and provincial, to appoint a public inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting, was difficult to understand. It took the heartfelt pleas of the victims’ families and the fast rising tide of public opinion to make the politicians act.
-
Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootoutPolice in Saanich – including heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers – were called to search for two suspicious men near Mt. Tolmie Park Thursday afternoon.
-
Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in HalifaxA 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.
-
Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in BarrieDozens of people gathered in downtown Barrie on Thursday evening to denounce the United States Supreme court's decision to overturn the country's constitutional protection for abortion rights.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new locationA piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.