Halifax man charged with child luring and child pornography

A Halifax-area man is facing charges of child luring and child pornography after an investigation by local police.

Joshua Earl Oliver, 40, has been charged with:

• luring a child

• making sexually explicit material available to a child

• making child pornography

• possession of child pornography

• making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child

The charges were laid earlier this week after investigators in the Internet Child Exploitation Unit searched a home on Lynnett Road. During the search, officers seized electronic devices for forensic analysis.

Oliver is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

Anyone with information on child pornography is asked to file a report by calling police at 902-490-5020 or by using Cybertip, Canada's National Tip Line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children, at www.cybertip.ca.