image.jpeg

A 31-year-old Halifax man is facing multiple firearm charges after being arrested by police on Wednesday.

On Jan. 27, police arrested a 31-year-old Halifax man on Wilkinson Ave. in Dartmouth without incident.

Police say the arrest was the result of an investigation into a tip that the accused was planning to illegally buy a restricted firearm, over capacity magazines and ammunition. 

Leonidas George Kapsalis has been charged with:

  • Attempted Possession of a Firearm while Unauthorized
  • Possession of a Prohibited Device
  • Attempted Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Attempted Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Attempting to Import a Restricted Firearm
  • Failure to Comply with a Condition of a Recognizance

Kapsalis appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Thursday. 