Halifax man crosses item off bucket list after cancer diagnosis

Paul Kells always wanted to ride in a hot air balloon, but with a fatal cancer diagnosis, he knew time was running out.

Kells is no stranger to being on the air but on one hot summer morning, the former broadcaster literally took to the sky to fulfill a wish

"It was actually on my bucket list, so I had to cry when I went up it was amazing," Kells said.

Paul isn't use to being the story. He's a former journalist- whose love of news led to a successful career in both radio and television

"I've had a wonderful life," Kells said. "I got my career started here in Halifax. Within a few years, I became an executive producer… it set me on a course, I learned the art of storytelling, in those jobs. It really set me up for the rest of my life."

Two years ago, Kells was diagnosed with cancer and, knowing time was running out, he had to cross one more thing off his bucket list and his family was there for the ride.

"We honestly didn't know he had this interest in ballooning until about two months ago," says his daughter Robin Kells. "He said it was always something he wanted to do and never had the chance to do. He just wept when he saw the balloon for the first time and again, when we were in it. We are so grateful to everyone who made it happen."

Realtor Rachael Leblanc-Palmer says the company she works for does about 300 tethered flights a year in the Atlantic region.

"Paul and his family weren't the only ones to get in the air, but they were the most memorable," she said. "It really touched my heart to be able to give one of his last wishes. That's the reason I'm a realtor to be able to help other people and bring some smiles."

Paul also loves to help others.

He founded Safe Communities Canada, a national charity devoted to keeping young people safe at work -- at home and at play -- after losing his son, Sean, in a work-related accident.

Kells says Sean was killed when he was 19.

"I set up a national charity, a couple of them, a thing called Passport to Safety that's actually been in use here in Nova Scotia. A million Canadian kids have taken it," Kells said. "So, it's very gratifying, and to tell you the truth, the real hope I have in passing away is the opportunity perhaps to see my son again."

Robin Kells says Paul is a loving father.

"Dad always brought the fun to our childhood," she said.

"I played musical instruments through school, he would come to my school concerts and he'd, just as the light were going down, we were on the stage, he'd be waving his arms, the slow wave, the only parent, in the audience doing this. I would laugh to myself. That was him, he was always there. He worked a lot of jobs but he was always with us, always there for us."

And through this rollercoaster called life, Paul continues find the humour in things.

"What do I have to lose going up in a balloon? What's it going to do, cut off my life by two weeks?" Kells said.

At 74 – Paul's been a storyteller, a philanthropist, and mentor to many.

And as he touches down from one last ride, Paul's adventure proves it's never too late to cross something off your list.