Halifax man faces charges after stealing vehicles, fleeing police on New Year’s Eve: RCMP

A Halifax man is facing several charges after he allegedly broke into a home, assaulted three people and a dog, stole two vehicles and fled from police on New Year’s Eve.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a break-and-enter at a home on Hammonds Plains Road just before 7 a.m., Saturday. Police say a man who appeared to be “distraught and frantic” had entered the residence through a back door.

The force says he threatened the three occupants of the home -- two women and one man – and then struck each person and a dog before fleeing the home on foot.

According to police, the man was unarmed and no serious injuries have been reported.

Shortly after, officers received a call from a motorist who had picked up a man who appeared to need assistance on Hammonds Plains Road.

“The motorist was concerned for the man’s wellbeing and called police. Officers arranged to meet the motorist and man at a fire station on Sackville Drive,” said RCMP in a news release Tuesday.

When they arrived at the fire station, police say the man threatened the motorist, who got out of the vehicle. Police say the man then fled the scene in the red pickup truck.

Police say the truck was later recovered in Ardoise, N.S. They add no one was injured during the incident.

Just before 8 a.m., members of the West Hants RCMP responded to a call that an unoccupied black Mitsubishi RVR had been stolen from outside a residence on Beech Brook Road in Ardoise, N.S.

Police say the vehicle was later recovered in Middle Sackville, N.S.

Then, at about 9:15 a.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a health centre in Sackville, N.S., after hearing of a man asleep outside.

“Officers learned that the man had been driven to the centre by people who were known to him after seeking assistance,” said RCMP.

Police say the man, 29-year-old Dylan Macualy Mombourquette, was arrested and taken inside for treatment

He is facing the following charges:

assault with a weapon

three counts of uttering threats

two counts of assault

break and enter

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from police

theft of motor vehicle

Mombourquette remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday.