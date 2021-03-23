Halifax police have charged a man with more than ten weapons charges after an incident in the city’s south end.

Police say they responded to a report of a man checking vehicles near Edward Street and Jubilee Road around 9:45 p.m. Monday night.

According to police, when officers arrived they approached the man and saw a weapon sticking out of his clothing. As they approached him, police say the man reached for the weapon. After a brief struggle, officers were able to arrest him and seize his handgun.

Michael Anthony Laphen, 43, from Halifax is facing the following charges:

Possession of a weapon contrary to an order (two counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a restricted weapon

Possession of a weapon knowing possession is unauthorized

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of an unauthorized firearm

Possession of a firearm with altered serial number

Assault police officer with a weapon (three counts)

Uttering threats to cause bodily harm (two counts)

Laphen is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Tuesday.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.