A 23-year-old Halifax man is facing charges after police say a stabbing sent a 21-year-old to hospital on Saturday in Western Shore, N.S.

RCMP say at 9:46 a.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred earlier that morning at a residence on Station Rd. in Western Shore.

Police say an altercation took place at the residence between two men who are known to each other.

Police say the accused, Kareem Taki-Aldeen, 23, from Halifax, stabbed a 21-year-old man before fleeing the residence.

Both the victim and the accused were taken to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Taki-Aldeen was later arrested without incident and has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Uttering Threats and Failure to Comply with a Probation Order.

He was released by the court on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on February 10.

The investigation is ongoing.