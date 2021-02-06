Police are investigating after a man died on a ski hill in Wentworth, Nova Scotia.

On Friday, at 4:36 p.m., Cumberland District RCMP responded to a report of a missing man who was last seen skiing earlier in the day on a ski hill at Ski Wentworth.

While police were on route to the ski hill, the man was located off-trail by Ski Patrol representatives of Ski Wentworth.

The man, a 43-year-old from Halifax, was brought to a first aid tent and attended to by Emergency Health Services. He was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP says its preliminary investigation indicates the death is not suspicious; however, the investigation is ongoing and includes assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Service.