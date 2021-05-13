Halifax man on hiking trip in Cape Breton charged for non-essential travel under the N.S. Health Protection Act

A man from Halifax has been charged for violating Nova Scotia's Health Protection Act after police found him in Cape Breton on a hiking trip.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, members of the Cheticamp RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that they say was speeding on the Cabot Trail in St. Joseph Du Moine, N.S.

After speaking to the driver, police learned that the man was from Halifax and was in Cape Breton to hike the Skyline Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

RCMP say the man was charged for non-essential travel outside of the municipality where he resides under the Health Protection Act. The ticket carries a fine amount of $2,422.

"The RCMP is reminding everyone to follow all public health orders and municipal bylaws. We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19," wrote the RCMP in a news release on Thursday.