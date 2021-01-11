A 45-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, both from Halifax, are facing multiple charges in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Halifax Regional Police say on Jan. 9, officer searched a residence on Frederick Avenue in Halifax in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

As a result of the search, police seized a quantity of cocaine, opioids, and over $3,500 in cash.

A 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both from Halifax, were arrested at the scene without incident.

Both were released to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking