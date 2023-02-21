Halifax Mooseheads sold to American Sam Simon

The Halifax Mooseheads, a team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, has been sold.

Bobby Smith announced the sale Tuesday morning in Halifax to Sam Simon, an American businessman who owns Atlas Oil and other business holdings and has always wanted to own a sports franchise.

“We will own close to 85 per cent and it was always a dream of ours. We almost bought the NBA’s Pistons 20 years ago,” said Simon, who offered a one-word response when asked if he was disclosing the sale price. “No.”

“We are so happy to be here,” said Simon. “This is not my team, it’s the community’s team and I will be good steward.”

Smith purchased the Mooseheads and became majority owner of the team in 2003.

“You are my favourite fans in hockey,” said Smith in a downtown Halifax news conference Tuesday. “I also want to thank every young man who wore the Halifax Mooseheads jersey the past 20 years.”

As owner, the Mooseheads captured its first and only Memorial Cup championship in 2013.

Prior to this transaction, Smith said the team was not for sale on the open market.

“No, not for me and 10 years ago or 20 years ago the answer would be no,” said Smith, who was approached by Simon several months ago and he quickly identified him as a responsible potential owner.

“I realized this guy was going to be a real asset to the team and I realized there was a deal to be made and we put one together.”

Smith will stay close to the Mooseheads in an underdetermined transitional role for the foreseeable future.

WHO IS SAM SIMON

New Halifax Mooseheads majority owner Sam Simon has a diverse business background that goes back nearly four decades.

“I started Atlas Oil in 1984/85 when I was 19 and today, Atlas Oil does about a few billion dollars in sales. I still own 100 per cent of Atlas Oil and we have about 700 employees.”

Simon is the founder and chairman of Simon Group Holdings (SGH). He also has ownership in companies that include, Commercial Fueling, Oil Field Services, Logistics, Commercial and Residential Real Estate, Aviation, Venture Capital and Private Equity.

Simon moved to the United States from Iraq when he was child.

“We came in from Lebanon when I was nine,” said Simon. “I am an Armenian and the church brought us to USA and to Michigan in 1973.”