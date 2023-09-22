Halifax Mooseheads to retire Nathan Mackinnon's number

Colorado Avalanche star player Nathan Mackinnon, is back home. MacKinnon’s number 22 retired will Friday night, by his former junior team, the Halifax Mooseheads.

“It’s awesome for the community, the franchise and the city,” said Rob Goudey, who has been an Avalanche fan all of his life.

Goudey is also a Mooseheads season-ticket holder, and he will be at Friday’s game when Mackinnon’s number is lifted to the rafters at Scotiabank Centre.

“It’s fitting because he’s a big game player,” said Goudey. “And he has ‘it’.”

The last time Maritimers saw Mackinnon in-person in Halifax was the summer of 2022 when he brought the Stanley Cup home for an exciting downtown celebration.

Jon Greenwood coached Mackinnon back in peewee and bantam AAA.

“It’s a great and unique experience that he was able to play here, win here and be remembered here forever,” said Greenwood, who added, this accolade may not equal a Stanley Cup championship, but it is still special.

“When you have jerseys retired, and numbers retired and statues built, that’s as high as it gets.”

Inside Scotiabank Centre, the number 22 is already splashed everywhere.

Team president Brian Urquhart also wants this ceremony to be a memorable occasion for the team’s loyal fans.

“What a great opportunity,” said Urquhart. “They watched so many highlights of Nathan’s in those two years. Tonight, will put a bow on everything from that standpoint.”

Urquhart also called this a circle of life moment.

Mackinnon grew up cheering for the Mooseheads, later playing for the team and leading them to a Memorial Cup Championship. Now, he has returned home to further cement his historic Halifax Mooseheads legacy.

