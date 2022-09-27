Halifax neighbours lend helping hand during Fiona aftermath

Heather Beall and her husband Douglas were sleeping soundly in a room at the back of their Halifax home Saturday when they heard a large tree touch down in front of their house.

"Sure enough what we thought might happen, actually happened," said Beall.

The tree, taller than their two-storey home, was uprooted by severe winds as post-tropical storm Fiona touched down in Nova Scotia.

Four days later, Beall is still without power and the tree is still laying across the roof and face of their Elm Street home.

"It was definitely jolting in the middle of the night," said Beall.

The couple slept in their spare bedroom as they had been concerned about the tree.

Beall says they've seen a lot of tall trees uprooted in other storms like Hurricane Juan in 2003, and again with Dorian in 2019.

They inquired with the city about cutting it down.

"They didn't want to do it because they said it was a healthy tree," said Beall, "but really what got it in the end, was the lack of root systems because it came right up."

They are waiting on an arborist to come and deal with the tree and in the meantime, they remain one of the only homes on the block without power.

"It's definitely been stressful, we're coping alright," said Beall. "But we want it to be over."

Beall says their neighbours have been supportive and have assisted with basic resources.

Around the corner on Oak Street, there's more damage from Fiona. Resident Martin Beaver has also been without power for nearly four days.

"I may not have power for a few days because this is the main trunk or something like that," said Beaver, pointing to a downed tree and power line.

"They have to get this back online before I have power," said Beaver, who is walking down the street with a generator for a neighbour to borrow.

Beaver said they have a flooded basement and want to get the sump pump going to clear the cellar.

Despite all the damage he keeps looking at things in a positive light.

"It's not as bad as the damage in the other places," shrugged Beaver. "They have suffered more than we did. I just can't turn the television on."

Philippe Casault was in the basement of his parent's home on Norwood Street, watching television when he heard a crash around Midnight.

"I heard a couple of bangs and the next thing you know there are two trees and a telephone pole knocked over," said the Dalhousie University student.

Norwood Street remained closed on Tuesday, a toppled tree and broken hydro pole lay across the street with yellow caution tape stretched across the intersection.

Casault said he's getting by and can still get a few hours of studying in without power.

"I've been lucky I've got some family in the neighbourhood and I've been relying on them a little bit and we do have a generator back there," said Casault.

In this neighbourhood, like others in Halifax's west end, there is the constant droning of generators that fills the air.

Nova Scotia Power said there were more than 400 crew working on restoring power in Halifax alone Thursday, including power line and forestry technicians.

Beall looks out at the downed tree in front of her home and says they'll manage.

"Luckily we have a wood fireplace," said Beall. "We've been sitting in the evenings by the warmth of the fire."