Halifax non-profit takes children on Christmas shopping spree

T’was three days before Christmas when the Halifax Shopping Centre transformed into a wonderland.

Armed with donated $500 gift cards, a mentor took 6-year-old Zaivion Brooks and 9-year-old Nakhi Latter straight to Foot Locker to buy Air Jordans.

When they found the perfect pair, the pair broke into dance.

The two boys were too excited to wait until they got home to sport their new shoes and instead walked out of the store with them on -- carrying their old shoes in their new boxes.

“I’m so happy that these kids are smiling and excited about the things they’re getting,” said Trayvone Clayton with GameChangers902.

“Kids putting their shoes right on their feet after. It just feels great to be able to give back to my community.”

Clayton and his team at Gamechangers902 organized this opportunity for about thirty kids with the help of the Halifax Shopping Centre, ACCE HFX, P4g, 902 Man Up, and Sicilian Pizza.

In less than a month, they managed to raise $20,000 so deserving kids could celebrate Christmas. In addition to the $500 gift cards, each kid also received $100 to shop at Sobeys thanks to the Halifax Shopping Centre.

“This is probably one the biggest achievements, accomplishments I’ve ever made in my life in three weeks. So I’m very excited,” Clayton said.

The aim was to have kids shop for their friends, family or themselves. The event also connected kids from different neighbourhoods with the aim of bringing people together.

Too young for coffee, Brooks and Latter stopped by Starbucks for fancy iced drinks with whip cream.

Then they headed to Freak Lunchbox to be kids in a candy store.

Games and toys were popular items on many kids’ wish lists.

“It’s a big opportunity to get something for someone but I don’t want to spend all the money,” said La’tel Simmonds.

Others got gifts for their parents.

“Because if it wasn’t for my mom, I wouldn’t be on this earth,” said Marjohn Downey.

With matching red and white Air Jordans that also match Santa -- Latter and Brooks met the big guy and shared their wish for Christmas.

“A basketball,” Latter said.

“I’ll certainly try to do that for you,” Santa said.

The duo also got their picture taken with Santa.

One way to cherish the moment and perhaps one day, the memory.