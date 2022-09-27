Halifax offers drinking water to those in need
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Promotions Producer
Melanie Price
The Halifax Regional Municipality is working with the province of Nova Scotia to ensure residents have access to drinking water.
The province and municipality’s Joint Emergency Management teams are offering drinking water to those dealing with impacts from Hurricane Fiona and dry wells.
Affected residents can access drinkable water at the following facilities:
- Station 23 – 5543 Highway #7, Chezzetcook
- Station 29 – 28975 Highway #7, Moser River
- Station 38 – 36 Glenmore Road, Middle Musquodoboit (available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Monday to Friday)
- Station 42 – 4132 #2 Highway, Wellington (exterior tap available 24/7)
- Station 48 – 1581 Beaver Bank Road
- Station 56 – 8579 St Margarets Bay Road, Black Point
- Station 62 – 2417 Old Sambro Road, Williamswood
- Station 65 – 17 Scholars Road, Upper Tantallon
Water will be available at these locations from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (with the exception of Station 38 and 42).
Each household will receive two litres per person per day, as well as one litre per day per pet. Residents may collect one week’s supply at a time.
