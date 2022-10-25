Halifax paper engineers pops-up iconic landmarks with greeting cards

Giving everyday sights a pop of imagination is at the centre of Brad Hartman’s work.

“I just enjoy making the regular things that we see every day a little bit more magical,” said Hartman.

Hartman is an expert at pop-up, or 3-D, art -- a skill he learned from watching Youtube tutorials online.

“You kind of just get a bunch of paper, get some scissors, get some glue and just start folding. You find out what works and what doesn’t work.”

A self-described “paper engineer,” Hartman renders sheets of paper into a visual, three-dimensional feast of moveable parts and objects, which he says is mostly trial and error.

“You have a very basic pop-up structure on the first draft. You’re gluing and adding bits on top of it and seeing if that will work inside the confines of the closed page.”

Operating under the moniker “bardbardbard,” his sought-after work is even featured in its own 3-D book called “Pop-Up Halifax,” which highlights some of the city’s most iconic locations.

“The Public Gardens page took me over a month to put together,” he said. “I never thought I’d actually ever have my own published pop-up book, so it feels pretty cool.”

His latest project, which features the legendary Open Mic House on Agricola Street, has a lot of people talking.

“There’s about 40 or 50 people illustrated in there and they are all people who I’ve met at the house."

"Some of them told me it brought back good feelings. And that’s all you can really ask for when you put some art out into the world.”

Hartman says the holiday season is one of his busiest times of the year -- when he’ll be launching new products he’s been working on since June.

“I’ve made a Lake Banook winter skating scene, but all the figures skating on the pond are geese in toques and scarves which is pretty cute.”

