Halifax police arrest 14-year-old for allegedly driving vehicle into bus shelter, power pole

A 14-year-old is facing several charges after allegedly driving a vehicle into a bus shelter and a power pole on Tuesday.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle on Barrington Street around 4:45 p.m. Police spotted the vehicle in Sackville and say officers tried to stop it, but the driver fled the scene.

Officers tracked the vehicle and tried to stop it near the MacKay Bridge on the Halifax side, but, according to the release, they were unsuccessful. They later used a tire deflation device to slow the vehicle down near the 100-block of Herring Cove Road after receiving several calls from the public about the unsafe driving.

The release says the driver hit a bus shelter and a power pole on Shoreham Lane before they were arrested at the scene. Two passengers fled on foot.

The driver was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday to face charges of:

two counts of mischief

breach of probation

mischief over $5,000

dangerous operation of a conveyance

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

flight from peace officer

motor vehicle theft

