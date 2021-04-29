Halifax police arrest, charge 27-year-old man after firearm seized from home

Police in Halifax have charged a 27-year-old man with several weapons offences in relation to a search in Halifax on Wednesday.

Investigators in the Guns and Gangs Unit of the Integrated Special Enforcement Section, the Emergency Response Team, and West Division patrol officers, executed a search warrant at a residence on Coronet Avenue as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.

During the search, police say investigators seized a handgun, a conductive energy weapon, and ammunition.

Cambridge Jecoby Downey, 27, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face several charges, including:

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Unsafe storage of a prohibited weapon

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is

unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with accessible ammunition

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about illegal firearms is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.