Halifax police arrest, charge 27-year-old man after firearm seized from home

During the search, police say investigators seized a handgun, a conductive energy weapon, and ammunition. (Photo courtesy: Halifax Regional Police)

Police in Halifax have charged a 27-year-old man with several weapons offences in relation to a search in Halifax on Wednesday.

Investigators in the Guns and Gangs Unit of the Integrated Special Enforcement Section, the Emergency Response Team, and West Division patrol officers, executed a search warrant at a residence on Coronet Avenue as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.

During the search, police say investigators seized a handgun, a conductive energy weapon, and ammunition.

Cambridge Jecoby Downey, 27, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face several charges, including:

  • Unsafe storage of a firearm
  • Unsafe storage of a prohibited weapon
  • Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is
  • unauthorized
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with accessible ammunition

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about illegal firearms is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.