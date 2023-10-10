Halifax police arrest, charge two people for firearm, drug-trafficking offences
Halifax police have charged two people with drug-trafficking and firearm offences in connection to an alleged incident last week.
In a news release, police say they stopped a vehicle in the Avon Crescent area at roughly 10:25 p.m. on Friday.
Police say they arrested the driver of the vehicle, who gave false information, as well as the passenger.
According to the release, police also seized a loaded firearm and crack cocaine.
Sheldon Michael Bennett, 24, and 19-year-old Brianna Lee Weir were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face a number of charges, which include:
- possession of a firearm obtained by crime
- possession of a loaded firearm
- possession of a firearm in a vehicles
- possession of a prohibited weapon or ammunition without a license
- possession of a firearm without a license
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- carrying concealed weapon
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- possession for the purpose of trafficking