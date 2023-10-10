Halifax police arrest, charge two people for firearm, drug-trafficking offences

Halifax police have charged two people with drug-trafficking and firearm offences in connection to an alleged incident last week.

In a news release, police say they stopped a vehicle in the Avon Crescent area at roughly 10:25 p.m. on Friday.

Police say they arrested the driver of the vehicle, who gave false information, as well as the passenger.

According to the release, police also seized a loaded firearm and crack cocaine.

Sheldon Michael Bennett, 24, and 19-year-old Brianna Lee Weir were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face a number of charges, which include:

possession of a firearm obtained by crime

possession of a loaded firearm

possession of a firearm in a vehicles

possession of a prohibited weapon or ammunition without a license

possession of a firearm without a license

possession of a prohibited weapon

unauthorized possession of a firearm

carrying concealed weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession for the purpose of trafficking

