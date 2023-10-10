iHeartRadio

Halifax police arrest, charge two people for firearm, drug-trafficking offences


A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.

Halifax police have charged two people with drug-trafficking and firearm offences in connection to an alleged incident last week.

In a news release, police say they stopped a vehicle in the Avon Crescent area at roughly 10:25 p.m. on Friday.

Police say they arrested the driver of the vehicle, who gave false information, as well as the passenger.

According to the release, police also seized a loaded firearm and crack cocaine.

Sheldon Michael Bennett, 24, and 19-year-old Brianna Lee Weir were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face a number of charges, which include:

  •  possession of a firearm obtained by crime
  •  possession of a loaded firearm
  •  possession of a firearm in a vehicles
  •  possession of a prohibited weapon or ammunition without a license
  •  possession of a firearm without a license
  •  possession of a prohibited weapon
  •  unauthorized possession of a firearm
  •  carrying concealed weapon
  •  possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
  •  store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
  •  unsafe storage of a firearm
  •  possession for the purpose of trafficking

