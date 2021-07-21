Halifax police arrest driver after hit-and-run on Robie Street sends pedestrian to hospital
A hit-and-run on Robie Street in Halifax has sent one person to hospital.
Halifax police were called to the corner of Robie and Pepperell streets just after 9:30 p.m. on July 21.
Police say they received reports that a driver traveling on Robie Street struck a pedestrian and failed to remain on scene.
After officers interviewed witnesses, police were able to locate the vehicle involved and the driver was found a short distance away and was taken into custody.
Police did not provide any information on the condition of the injured pedestrian, but said they were taken to the nearby QEII Health Sciences Centre for treatment.
Robie Street was closed to southbound traffic between Shirley Street and Quinpool Road for several hours Wednesday night but has since reopened.
