Halifax police arrest individuals at two separate ‘illegal gatherings’ Saturday

Police in Halifax have arrested and charged an unknown number of people in relation to two separate illegal gatherings that occurred in Halifax on Saturday.

In a release issued Saturday afternoon, Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a gathering on Citadel Hill, and a gathering in the area of Inglis Street and Tower Road in south end Halifax.

“Despite repeat warnings, there are individuals who are still choosing to bend the rules and take risks. Today’s events in Halifax have once again demonstrated that disregard,” said Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella in a release. “People must educate themselves on the restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the ones in the court injunction issued on Friday. The current risks are much too great, and we will continue to take all measures at our disposal to protect the public.”

Police did not say how many people were arrested or what charges they are facing at this time, and say more information will come out in a follow-up news release.

While police didn’t specify the motivation behind the gatherings, there was an a group called "Freedom Nova Scotia" was scheduled to hold a rally at Citadel Hill, in Halifax, at 1 p.m. Saturday, while a "Worldwide Freedom Rally" was to take place later that day on a baseball field in Barrington, N.S., at 6 p.m.

On Friday, N.S. Premier Iain Rankin said he sought a court injunction to stop those gatherings.

"There was a protest planned for this weekend, a group of people who don't agree with wearing a mask or following restrictions," said Rankin, during a live news conference on Friday. "So, government went to court to seek an injunction, and that was granted today, preventing this group, and any other from organizing, preventing and participating in a gathering against protocols."

The injunction, granted by Supreme Court of Nova Scotia Justice Scott Norton, prohibits any rally that would contravene the province's public health directives. It also prohibits organizers from continuing to promote the rallies on social media and authorizes police to ensure compliance with the Health Protection Act.

Police remind members of the public to follow all rules related to COVID-19 restrictions, including a court injunction obtained on May 14, preventing groups from staging illegal gatherings in defiance of Nova Scotia’s public health orders.

This is a developing story and will be updated.