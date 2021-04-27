Halifax police arrest man after downtown shooting

A 38-year-old man was arrested Monday night after police responded to a report of a shooting in downtown Halifax.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on April 26, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a male shot in the 3000 block of Barrington Street.

Multiple officers responded and located a 35-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gun shot wound.

Officers on scene quickly identified a suspect and arrested a 38-year-old male at a nearby residence. Officers have secured the residence while a search warrant is obtained.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and ask anyone with information to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.