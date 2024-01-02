Halifax police arrest man who allegedly stole jewelry, struck victim

A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly struck someone and stole their jewelry in the Halifax area on Sunday.

According to a Tuesday news release, police responded to a reported robbery in the Martins Point Road area in Sambro around 7 a.m. They learned a man threatened the victim, who was known to him, and struck them with what was believed to be a firearm before leaving in a vehicle with jewelry.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The release says police arrested the man in a Timberlea residence a short time later.

Corey Flannigan was set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday to face charges of:

robbery with a firearm

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

assault with a weapon

uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.