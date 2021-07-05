Halifax police arrest man, woman after locating firearm in vehicle

A man and woman were arrested for weapon possession after police stopped a vehicle in downtown Halifax on Sunday night.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 7:05 p.m. on July 4, officers conducted a vehicle stop in the area of the 1500 block of Grafton St in Halifax.

Police say a man and a woman were placed under arrest for weapons possession and a firearm was located inside the vehicle.

They are both scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face a number of firearms related offences.