Halifax police arrest man, woman after vehicle pursuit

A 28-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, both from Halifax, are in custody after what police are calling a “brief vehicle pursuit” early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police says shortly before 9 a.m. on July 3, officers became aware of a vehicle of interest in relation to an RCMP file in Tantallon.

Police say officers located the vehicle driving in the area of Spring Garden Road, and attempted to stop the vehicle. According to police, the driver failed to stop, and officers did not pursue further “in the interest of public safety due to vehicle and pedestrian traffic levels”.

According to police, the vehicle was seen moments later in the north end of Barrington Street.

Police say the occupants abandoned the truck, which had suffered damage from a collision with a curb, and fled on foot into the woods by Africville Park, near the Halifax side of the MacKay Bridge.

Police say both suspects, a 28-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were taken into custody without incident.

The north end of Barrington Street was blocked for a period of time Saturday morning but has since reopened. Police also had a notable presence in the parking lot of Africville Park.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.