Halifax police arrest Spryfield stabbing suspect, woman wanted on warrants

Halifax Regional Police have arrested two people -- including a man suspected in a stabbing in Spryfield -- who were wanted on multiple warrants.

On Tuesday, police issued a release seeking the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Brandon Jordon Lawrence, who had been wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection with the stabbing on Herring Cove Road last week.

Police say Lawrence was spotted in a stolen vehicle in the Willowbend Court area in Halifax around 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

Lawrence and a woman, who was also inside the vehicle, were arrested following a vehicle brief vehicle chase and foot pursuit. Police say they are now facing additional charges.

Lawrence is facing the following charges:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

flight from police

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

possession of a stolen motor vehicle

resisting arrest

failure to comply with a release order (four counts)

breach of probation

theft under $5,000

possession of stolen property under $5,000

failure to appear in court

Kasandra Lyn Norwood, 31, is facing the following charges:

flight from police

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

possession of a stolen motor vehicle

resist arrest

theft under $5,000

possession of stolen property under $5,000

Some of the charges against Lawrence stem from a stabbing at a residence in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road on March 31.

When officers responded to the scene around 5 a.m., they found a 38-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital.

Lawrence and Norwood were due to appear in court on Thursday.