Halifax police arrest three during weapons call, seize firearm and narcotics

Three people are in custody and police are looking for another after a weapons call in Halifax on Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Wentworth Drive.

Officers arrested three men at the scene and one of them, a 30-year-old, was found in possession of narcotics and a firearm in a vehicle.

One of the other of the men had minor injures, while a fourth man fled the scene on foot and police have yet to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.