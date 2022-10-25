Halifax police arrest two men in connection with break-and-enters, mail theft
Two men have been charged in connection with several break-and-enters and incidents of mail theft that happened in Halifax.
Police responded to a break-and-enter in-progress in the 5600 block of South Street around 12 a.m. Tuesday.
According to police, two men were seen breaking into the parkade of the building before running away prior to police arriving on scene.
"Police had been investigating several break-and-enters and thefts of mail with similar circumstances and suspect descriptions that occurred throughout the day on the Halifax peninsula," said Halifax Regional Police in a news release Tuesday.
At approximately 3 a.m., police witnessed two men matching the suspect descriptions from the incident three hours prior.
Police say both men were arrested. Officers also seized a quantity of mail that is believed to be stolen.
Adam David Sarty, 36, has been charged with:
- two counts of break-and-enter with intent
- theft of mail
- possession of break-in tools
- carrying a concealed weapon
- 27 counts of possession of stolen property
- fail to appear for court
James Edward Carey, 38, has been charged with:
- four counts of break-and-enter with intent
- three counts of theft of mail
- five counts of possession of break-in tools
- 14 counts of possession of stolen property
- two counts of break-and-enter to commit theft
- attempted theft of mail
Both men were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday.
Police are asking anyone who believes their mail may have been stolen to file a report by calling 902-490-5020.