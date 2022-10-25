Halifax police arrest two men in connection with break-and-enters, mail theft

Two men have been charged in connection with several break-and-enters and incidents of mail theft that happened in Halifax.

Police responded to a break-and-enter in-progress in the 5600 block of South Street around 12 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, two men were seen breaking into the parkade of the building before running away prior to police arriving on scene.

"Police had been investigating several break-and-enters and thefts of mail with similar circumstances and suspect descriptions that occurred throughout the day on the Halifax peninsula," said Halifax Regional Police in a news release Tuesday.

At approximately 3 a.m., police witnessed two men matching the suspect descriptions from the incident three hours prior.



Police say both men were arrested. Officers also seized a quantity of mail that is believed to be stolen.

Adam David Sarty, 36, has been charged with:

two counts of break-and-enter with intent

theft of mail

possession of break-in tools

carrying a concealed weapon

27 counts of possession of stolen property

fail to appear for court

James Edward Carey, 38, has been charged with:

four counts of break-and-enter with intent

three counts of theft of mail

five counts of possession of break-in tools

14 counts of possession of stolen property

two counts of break-and-enter to commit theft

attempted theft of mail

Both men were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone who believes their mail may have been stolen to file a report by calling 902-490-5020.