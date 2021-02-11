Halifax Regional Police have arrested two men in connection with the killing of Brandon Polegato.

Police say they made the arrests on Thursday afternoon – one in Halifax and the other in Dartmouth.

Polegato was killed on Sunday evening in an apartment building on Washmill Lake Drive in Halifax.

Police had responded to a weapons call and found Polegato in the hallway where he died of gunshot wounds.

"The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has ruled Brandon’s death a homicide," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release. "Investigators believe that Brandon’s homicide was a not a random act."

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Polegato's murder to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or via the P3 Tips App.