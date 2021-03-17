Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a teenager who has been missing since last week.

Police say Mya Quinn, 17, was last seen in the area of Prince Albert Road in Dartmouth on March 8.

Quinn is described as having a fair complexion, long brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5'6'' tall, and weighs about 130 pounds, according to police.

"There is no information to suggest that Mya was met with foul play, however, her family and police are concerned for her well-being," wrote the police in a news release on Wednesday.

Anyone with information into Quinn's whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers