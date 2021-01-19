Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two men who allegedly stole a commercial cooling unit in Dartmouth last year.

According to police, the air-cooled chiller was stolen around 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2020, from the Nova Scotia Community College Ivany Campus located at 80 Mawiomi Place.

Police describe the stolen cooling unit as a Trane 10-ton air-cooled chiller, pale green-grey in colour, weighing 550 lbs. The unit is approximately 53 inches long, 40 inches wide and 43 inches tall.

Photo courtesy: Halifax Regional Police

The two men were driving a black Ford pickup truck, with red markings, that was towing what appears to be a wooden trailer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the two suspects is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.